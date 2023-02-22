Exclusive | Aditya Roy Kapur on viral video of fan kissing him, The Night Manager success and show being divided into two parts: ‘I can understand your plight’

Aditya Roy Kapur wears his popularity with ease, which is why his highs and lows both feel gentle. The actor, now basking in the success of his streaming debut The Night Manager, says the show’s response has empowered him as an artiste and has proved that the industry is a “wild ride” where if one keeps their head on their shoulders and work, they will almost always be rewarded.

Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same name, which also led to a British series featuring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman.

On the thriller, which premiered last week, Aditya stars as Shaan, a former Indian navy officer, who currently works as a night manager of The White Flower resort in Bangladesh. The Indian adaptation of the show also stars Anil Kapoor, Shobita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome among others.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor opens up about making his streaming debut with The Night Manager, why the series was truncated into two parts and the fans’ love coming his way– including the uncomfortable viral video where an admirer tried to forcibly kiss him.

Edited excerpts:

How are you processing the response for The Night Manager?

It feels good. We’ve put in a lot of work on this one and have really believed in this project. We were all very optimistic of it, kind of getting a good response provided we did all of our work. We all felt like this has a lot of potential to connect with people. So I’m really happy that people are enjoying it, connecting with it and are having fun.

Did the response surprise you?

I wouldn’t say the response has been like a pleasant surprise, honestly. I think all of us felt like this one has all the all the makings of something that could connect with people because it has all these themes that are really fun to watch on screen, the spy thriller genre is one that appeal to many if done right. So, I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’m just really happy.

Were you apprehensive while signing The Night Manager? Because this was the first time you were doing a long format show.

All my apprehensions were put to rest once I met Sandeep (Modi, creator) and Shridhar (Raghavan, writer) and he took me through his vision through the show. When I first saw the original show, I was like, ‘Wow, this is quite something.’ And I was curious to see, what the adaptation does, what they have in mind. Then when I met Sandeep and Shridhar and saw all the work he had put in, how he was seeing this visually, how clear he was about the story he wanted to tell, how he wanted to tell it, I was game.

The kinds of professionals he was bringing in to make this, from art to production design to the DOP to everyone, it felt like he was getting all the right people that were at the top of their game together. Once I saw his vision for the show and I read the scripts, all of that was kind of put to rest because I felt like all the right things were being done to realize this kind of vision.

The common complaint though is, why was the show divided into two parts.

Well, this is this is a question one must pose to the platform. I think I’m looking at the bright side of it. The unanimous reaction to me is, ‘wow, it’s great. But we were dying to see the next one.’ I’m just looking at that as a positive. I’m like, ‘Ok that feels like people really, really want to watch more.’ And as a series, that’s a good place to be where people want to see the next episode. I’m taking it as a positive. But, for sure I can understand your plight.

Does this response validate you as an actor?

Of course. When we make something, we make it for people, for the world to see, we don’t make it for ourselves. You want people to watch your work, to acknowledge your work. It definitely is important. It’s heartening to see people coming to me and noticing things about the performance. So you feel like all the work put in is not going unnoticed. And I guess as an actor that definitely is a good feeling.

But when the praises were not as frequent and there was a low phase, was there ever a fear of being written off?

The approach I take is, I don’t read! It’s been a few years now, to be quite honest with you. I don’t necessarily (read) whichever way it is, this way or that way. I obviously listen to criticism of people around me, friends, family and people that you come into contact with. But I’ve kind of tried to stay away from reading too much about any of the projects that I’ve ever done. I kind of go by audience feedback and feedback I listen to face to face. So, I wouldn’t say it’s been hard because I haven’t really paid any attention to it.

So there is no fear that you operate from as an actor?

The fear isn’t about the outcome. I want to do my best for the people in the project— my director, producer and co actors. Whenever you’re getting into a new character, the first few days I have anxiety as you hope to make the director happy. The outcome beyond a point I don’t fear, what will people say about it. I’ve been here for a while, so I’ve learnt to take the ebbs and flows all in my stride.

There is a lot of love coming your way and some of it can be unsettling too, like the viral video where a fan is trying to kiss you.

To be honest, I didn’t get too frazzled by it. It was just something I had to handle it in the moment. She was strong, let’s put it like that, so I did have to handle it. But I can understand it. I don’t look at it from the eye where I’ll criticise it or say it’s wrong. I can understand it, that this person is feeling this affection and I guess that’s how she wanted to express it. At that moment I just felt it needed to be handled. But I didn’t lose any sleep over it or give it more (thought) than it needed.

What has been the learning like after being in the industry for more than a decade?

To understand why is it that you’re doing this in the first place. For me, it’s the love for the work. As long as is that is unwavering and set, then everything flows from that. You just have to keep at it long enough, it’ll go right. It’s a wild ride, you have to just hang on. There are always going to be ebbs and flows in everyone’s career, it’s about dealing with the highs and lows similarly.

Will the success of The Night Manager impact your future choices?

I don’t know if the love for The Night Manager will impact my choices. I don’t think it’ll pull me to a place where I feel, ‘I need to repeat this.’ That would be a trap. Probably it’s important for me now to do something else, to keep surprising people would be nice. I don’t think this praise should impact me.