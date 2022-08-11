Sushmita Sen attends Laal Singh Chaddha special screening with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, fans ask, ‘Kya chal raha hai?’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who has been in the headlines for her relationship with former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi, recently attended the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. Rohman also attended Sushmita’s mother’s recent birthday party.

The ex-couple made a stylish entry at Wednesday’s special screening of Aamir Khan’s film, alongside many other Bollywood celebrities. From Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Zoya Akhtar and Jaaved Jafferi, the industry came out in support of Laal Singh Chaddha. Reacting to an Instagram video of Sushmita and Rohman arriving at the screening together, one fan wrote in the comments section of the post, “Chal kya rha h (What’s going on)?” Another person commented, “PLOT TWIST 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Sushmita looked stunning in denim jumpsuit and a pair of glasses as she posed for the paparazzi. After the special screening, Sushmita took to Twitter and praised the film. She wrote, “What a treat of wonderful performances!! Congratulations to all the team #LaalSinghChaddha loved watching the film!!”

Previously, Sushmita was seen celebrating her mother Shubhra Sen’s birthday on Monday. The actor gave her fans a sneak-peek by going live on her Instagram account and she also accepted her fan’ wishes on behalf of her mother. However, Rohman who was enjoying the party in the background, caught everyone’s attention.

The former Miss Universe had announced her breakup with Rohman in December last year. Sushmita recently returned to Mumbai after vacationing in Sardinia and the Maldives. In July, Lalit Modi took to social media and announced his relationship with the actor. Calling Sushmita his ‘better half, he also expressed his wish of getting married to her.

Although Sushmita has not given official statement yet, she recently slammed people on social media for calling her a gold digger. She’d captioned one of her posts, “Perfectly centred in my being and my conscience… I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness… and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming.”