Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted together at award ceremony, fans say they are ‘Aashiqui 3 couple’

Bollywood actors and rumoured ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan attended the OTT Play awards 2022 last night. The two were seated next to each other throughout the award ceremony and a video of the duo chatting and laughing is doing rounds on the internet.

Kartik, who won Best Actor for his performance in the Netflix film Dhamaka, is seen holding his award in the viral video. The two seem to be having a serious discussion but then Kartik gives it all away with his laughter. Sara also won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female award for Atrangi Re.

Fans were happy after seeing the two together and demanded to see them in a film together. One of the fans wrote, “They are soooo cute, we need them together in a film plssssss,” another fan wrote, “This is my Aashiqui 3 couple.”

Kartik recently announced his next film Aashiqui 3 which is being directed by Anurag Basu. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced and there are speculations doing rounds about the same. Basu recently told India Forums about the casting for the film and said, “Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on.”

Kartik is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal.