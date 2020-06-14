Everything you should know about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14. (Photo: Express Archive) Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood and TV actor Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on Sunday. He was 34.

Sushant’s spokesperson said in a statement, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Here is a fact file on Sushant Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthplace

Patna, Bihar

Did Sushant Singh Rajput learn acting?

Yes. Sushant learned acting under Barry John.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting debut

Sushant made his acting debut in the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and later found fame with the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s first Bollywood outing

Sushant made his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che!, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s popular movies

Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s awards

Sushant won the Best Male Debut award for Kai Po Che! at 2014’s Screen Awards and Producers Guild Film Awards. He also received the Best Actor (Critics) award for M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story at 2017 Screen Awards. His performance in TV show Pavitra Rishta earned him multiple awards.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film

His last film to be released was Drive. The film released on Netflix. Sushant also shot for Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, an Indian adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film is yet to be released.

Was Sushant Singh Rajput married?

No. He had been in a relationship with his co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years until 2016. He was rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty.

When did Sushant Singh Rajput die?

June 14, 2020

