Everything you should know about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in Mumbai. (Photos: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram and Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai.

Kajal and Gautam kept their wedding festivities an intimate affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. In one of her recent Instagram posts, the actor wrote, “Planning a wedding entails so many moving parts and added to that the pandemic definitely was a challenge. However we strictly followed covid protocols which meant we had to have a very small wedding, got all our guests tested and created a bubble for everyone who was a part of our celebration. We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon.”

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Here’s everything that you should know about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s marriage:

Wedding ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding ceremony was held on the evening of October 30 in Mumbai. The sangeet ceremony was also held on the same day.

After the wedding, Kajal took to Instagram to talk about her marriage. Sharing photos from the wedding, she wrote, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”

Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Post the wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu took to their Instagram handles and shared several glimpses from their D-day. The candid clicks revealed that the wedding was an amalgamation of two cultures. In one of the captions, Kajal wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం – a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

Gautam is a Kashmiri and Kajal is a Punjabi. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Gautam is a Kashmiri and Kajal is a Punjabi. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal and Gautam pose for their first photoshoot post the wedding. (Photo: Gautam Kitchlu/Instagram) Kajal and Gautam pose for their first photoshoot post the wedding. (Photo: Gautam Kitchlu/Instagram)

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal wrote an emotional note for the newlyweds. It read, “As you begin this new journey in life, let it be fantastic, crazy, wonderful, unbelievable and unforgettable. May your life together be full of love and your love full of life.”

Nisha Aggarwal shared this click of her sister and brother-in-law. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Nisha Aggarwal shared this click of her sister and brother-in-law. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal also expressed gratitude to designer Anamika Khanna for creating her wedding outfit. She wrote, “My dearest @anamikakhanna.in loved every tiny detail of this gorgeous garment. Thank you for all your hard work, intricacy, attention to detail and most importantly all the love that you put into this piece of art that I wore on my most important day. @anamikakhannabridal”

Anamika replied, “Thank you Kajal , it’s these emotions that make every minute of the work worth it. So proud that we could add joy to your special day.”

Kajal Aggarwal wore an Anamika Khanna creation on her wedding day. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal wore an Anamika Khanna creation on her wedding day. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal had also shared a click prior to the main ceremony. She captioned it, “Calm before the storm,” giving a sneak peek into her wedding look.

Kajal Aggarwal shared several clicks from her wedding. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal shared several clicks from her wedding. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding: Highlights

Chooda ceremony

In the morning of October 30, Kajal Aggarwal was snapped leaving her house along with her mother. This was after her chooda ceremony as she was seen wearing a cloth on her wrist to cover her chooda. Both Kajal and her mother happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Kajal Aggarwal was clicked post her chooda ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal Aggarwal was clicked post her chooda ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajal Aggarwal posed with her mother on her wedding day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal Aggarwal posed with her mother on her wedding day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

27 pictures from Kajal’s wedding festivities

Haldi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal’s haldi ceremony was held at her residence in Mumbai on October 29. She shared a candid click from her haldi ceremony, where she was seen getting smeared with haldi. She was also snapped shaking a leg outside her house, while meeting and greeting guests.

Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures from her pre-wedding functions. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal shared pictures from her pre-wedding functions. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble along with floral jewellery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The bride-to-be wore a yellow ensemble along with floral jewellery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajal was photographed dancing during her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal was photographed dancing during her pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal was clicked at her haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal was clicked at her haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajal’s mother at the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajal’s mother at the haldi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mehendi ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal shared a click from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. In the photo clicked by Stories by Joseph Radhik, the actor was seen flaunting her mehendi adorned hands.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a click from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal shared a click from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal preps for mehendi ceremony, see photos

Bachelorette party

Kajal Aggarwal and sister Nisha Aggarwal also shared photos from the actor’s bachelorette party. Kajal was seen sporting a sash that read, ‘Bride-to-be.’

Kajal Aggarwal beaming with joy at her bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal beaming with joy at her bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal poses with her sister at the bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal poses with her sister at the bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal and sister Nisha sport bunny ears at the bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal and sister Nisha sport bunny ears at the bachelorette party. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal shared this solo photo from her bachelorette party. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal shared this solo photo from her bachelorette party. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Pre-wedding festivities

As the pre-wedding festivities started, Kajal Aggarwal posted photos of herself and soon-to-be husband Gautam Kitchlu. The photos shared on the festival of Dussehra also featured Kajal’s family members.

Kajal and Gautam during their pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal and Gautam during their pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

This was Kajal and Gautam’s first official picture shared on social media. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) This was Kajal and Gautam’s first official picture shared on social media. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are enjoying their ‘pre-wedding festivities’

Engagement ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had their engagement ceremony in early October. Kajal on Monday shared clicks from her engagement. Along with the photos, she shared a thank-you note for fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It read, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown – when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at their engagement ceremony. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at their engagement ceremony. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Looks like Kajal and Gautam followed all safety norms on their engagement day. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Looks like Kajal and Gautam followed all safety norms on their engagement day. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal looked vibrant in yellow at her engagement ceremony. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram) Kajal Aggarwal looked vibrant in yellow at her engagement ceremony. (Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

As soon as Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding, fans wanted to know more about her fiance Gautam Kitchlu. Gautam is an entrepreneur who runs an e-commerce company called Discern Living.

Wedding announcement

Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding announcement came as a surprise to her fans. She shared a note on social media which read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd