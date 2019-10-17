Everything you need to know about MAMI 2019

The Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2019 begins on October 17. The festival is touted to be a celebration of cinema where filmmakers and artistes from various film industries come together to celebrate the power of cinema. Over 220 films will be screened at the festival this year. Not just Bollywood and Hollywood, the film festival presents the best of world cinema to the Indian viewers. The festival ends on October 24.

Who all will be attending MAMI 2019?

The attendees of MAMI 2019 are yet to known. The festival’s board of trustees includes film celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Manish Mundra, Rohan Sippy, Riteish Deshmukh, Vikramaditya Motwane, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among others. Deepika Padukone is the Chairperson of the board with Anupama Chopra as the Festival Director.

What is the venue for MAMI 2019?

The screenings of the film festival have been spread across eight venues throughout the city. The venues are: PVR Icon – Infinity Mall, PVR ECX – City Mall, PVR Juhu, Le Reve Cinemas – Bandra, PVR Phoenix Marketcity – Kurla, Regal Cinema – Colaba, PVR Icon Phoenix – Lower Parel, Matterden Carnival Cinemas – Lower Parel. Though the festival opens on October 17, the film screenings for the general public will only begin on October 18.

How to attend MAMI 2019?

Delegates can register on Book My Show to attend the film festival. This will cost them Rs 500 and the delegates can then attend the festival. People can register on ground as well at any of the eight venues. For a particular film screening, you can book your seat one day prior. Last minute entries are subject to availability of seats.

Delegates will be issued badges at the screenings. In case someone loses their badge, they will have to register again for security reasons.