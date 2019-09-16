Everything you need to know about IIFA Rocks 2019

IIFA Awards 2019 will be held on September 18. But before that, the audiences can enjoy IIFA Rocks 2019, which is a pre-awards event with its own attractions.

Here’s everything you should know about IIFA Rocks 2019:

What is IIFA Rocks?

As said earlier, it is an event that precedes the actual awards ceremony. It brings together the best of what Bollywood has to offer: Films, fashion, music and dance. Audiences can expect to enjoy multiple performances given by actors, singers and dancers. Designs by Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal will also be showcased at the event. Additionally, Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal will be the hosts.

What is the venue for IIFA Rocks 2019?

IIFA Rocks 2019 will be held at Dome@NSCI, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

When will IIFA Rocks 2019 start?

IIFA Rocks 2019 will kick off at 8 pm on September 16.

Who will be performing at IIFA Rocks 2019?

The event will be chock-full of power-packed performances by some of the talented musical artistes. Amit Trivedi, Salim–Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kumar will be giving their best performances.

How much do tickets for IIFA Rocks 2019 cost?

If you wish to be among the audience, you will have to shell out at least Rs 1500. The cost depends on where you wish to sit. The closer you are to the stage, the more expensive (read Rs 7500) it will be.

Where can I buy tickets for IIFA Rocks 2019?

Tickets for IIFA Rocks 2019 are being sold on BookMyShow.