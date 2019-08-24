Everything is finally coming together: Rakul Preet on Marjaavaan release

Actor Rakul Preet Singh says the release of her next Marjaavaan may have been pushed ahead but she is happy with the outcome.

Advertising

The movie was earlier set for a box office clash with Yash Raj Films’ action feature War on October 2 but on Friday Marjaavaan producer Bhushan Kumar announced a new date owing to its extensive VFX work.

“While yes, it was postponed, we will be in theatres on November 22. I am so glad everything is finally coming together,” Rakul Preet told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

The actor has signed another film for which she will start shooting soon.

“There’s Shankar sir’s film in Tamil and another film in Telugu,” she added.