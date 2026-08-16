‘Everyone will see your real face’: Govinda calls out wife Sunita for her abusive comments

After calling her out for defaming him, Govinda has now criticised his wife Sunita Ahuja for using abusive language during interactions with the paparazzi. The celebrity couple have been engaged in a public war of words ever since Govinda was spotted with his upcoming film’s co-star, Komal Rani. After Sunita referred to her husband as a ‘sugar daddy’ recently, the actor reacted strongly to her remarks.

In a recent video shared by a pap, Govinda slammed Sunita for her abusive comments. “Sunita ji aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyan dene lagi hai (Sunita ji you are abusing a lot these days). If people get inspired by you…everyone will see your real face,” he said.

Warning that the younger generation might get influenced by her, he continued, “Youngsters will look at you, and the way you behave, they will follow it. What if people start abusing you like that? We will be embarrassed if that happens. Don’t do this. You have made the name of mothers and sisters vey cheap. This is not expected from you.”

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‘Please don’t humiliate me’

Earlier, in another clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Govinda criticised Sunita Ahuja for defaming him, and accused her of seeking his help during her reality shows. “I usually don’t take work outside, and now when I’m doing my own work, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right,” he said.

The actor further added, “But ever since I have started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people’s hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business. When people from poor families enter the film line, please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, you have the power, you have fame, respect and wealth, everything has been given to you by the Almighty. That doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you.”

He also addressed Sunita’s remarks about his age gap with co-star Komal Rani. “And as for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young.”

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“For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you. And I feel that this awareness will become much more public and come out in the open. That won’t look good for you either. And I feel that perhaps, even going forward, you may need me somewhere, at some point. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this… Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you,” the actor concluded.

What Sunita Ahuja said about Govinda

It all started when Sunita Ahuja questioned Govinda’s public appearances with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar in a paparazzi interaction. She said, “The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 and have two children – daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.