Everyone in N-E hates being called northeastern: Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi

Even though after winning the BAFTA award, Boong has been making waves for being the first Manipuri film to win such a major honour, its writer-director Lakshmipriya Devi makes it clear that many of her predecessors have received international recognition in the past.

Calling out the general lack of awareness regarding the North-East region and its people, she said: “Everyone in the North-East hates being called a Northeastern person.”

Naming some of the movies that have enjoyed global acclaim, Lakshmipriya said: “The movies by Rima Das have travelled to international festivals and won several awards. The 1981 Manipuri film, Imagi Ningthem (My Son, My Precious), directed by Aribam Syam Sharma, was screened at a number of film festivals.