Every character I play has a little bit of Maddy in it, says ‘Saala Khadoos’ actor Madhavan

Actor R Madhavan was in the capital with his leading lady Ritika Singh to promote their upcoming movie ‘Saala Khadoos’. The duo shared their experiences from the film’s sets, with each other and their preparation for the film.

Madhavan, who plays an aggressive coach shunned by many boxing organizations due to his attitude, said, “I play the character of a retired boxer who doesn’t get his dues due to his attitude. He is phenomenal with his coaching. It is because of the politics that he doesn’t reach his ultimate goals. He is shunted out from his boxing place.” (Read: Will do Tanu Weds Manu Returns sequel if Aanand.L.Rai gives me a double role: R Madhavan)

Madhavan’s leading lady, Ritika is making her debut in the industry with this film. The actor heaped praises on his co-star and said she has performed really well in front of the camera. Madhavan said, “Ritika is a real life boxer. We wanted to make the film look real. We saw Ritika and we knew that she was an awesome boxer but we also wanted to make sure that she could act. She went though some screen tests and was brilliant. She worked on language and also made sure that she could box like an international boxer. She also acted in the film as a fisher woman. I couldn’t believe she hadn’t acted before, she was really really good.” (PHOTOS: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Ritika Singh at Saala Khadoos screening in Delhi)

Madhavan uderwent rigorous training for this film and prepared himself for the role in one long year. When asked if the transition take a toll at his health, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor said, “No, infact it’s really good for my health because you don’t have to do it in two months, that takes a toll, but for me, I took a year to build up my physique and gave around three months to lose it with ease.” (Read: Coach is only similarity in ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Saala Khadoos’: R Madhavan)

When asked about the transition of the shy, innocent husband in ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ to an aggressive coach in ‘Saala Khadoos’, he said, “I shot Saala Khadoos before Tanu Weds Manu Returns, that’s why in TWMR you have seen me with folded arms most of the time. Every character I play has a little bit of Maddy in it. So, I’m also like Maddy in real life at times and in Saala Khadoos as well.” (PHOTOS : Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor watch Saala Khadoos with Madhavan, Ritika)

The actor also shared his experience of the time when he was first offered the movie. He said, “I was completely blown. Now this is the kind of story I would like to tell people. A little bit of reality, bit of fun and humour. I find it difficult to find a suitable subject. But if I find a subject I don’t let it go, I make sure I do it. Tanu Weds Manu was one of those stories and Saala Khadoos is another story. These are the stories I would love to see on screen.”

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Saala Khadoos is a launchpad for real life boxer Ritika Singh. The film will release on Janaury 29.

