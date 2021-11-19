Evelyn Sharma welcomes daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, shares first photo

Actor Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi have welcomed their first child together, daughter Ava Rania Bhindi. The actor shared the first photo of her daughter as she revealed her name. “The most important role of my life… 🥰👼🏻 #mommy to @avabhindi,” she wrote. Evelyn’s daughter was born on November 12.

The young mother says: “The minute I held Ava in my arms I knew that this was going to be the most important role I would ever play in my life, the role of her mother.” A source close to the actor said that the mother and child are doing well. “Yes, Evelyn loves her career in showbiz and will always find new ways to connect with her fans, but right now her focus is on family, home, and wellness,” they said.

She has also started an Instagram account for the newborn. The first photo has the baby in her father’s arms.

See first photos of Evelyn Sharma’s daughter Ava Rania Bhindi:

Evelyn has appeared in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ishqedarriyaan and Saaho.

Evelyn and Tushaan first met in 2018 on a blind date set up by a common friend.

They got engaged in October 2019. He popped the question at the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a guitarist playing their favourite songs as he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She announced the news with a picture of them kissing. She announced the news of her pregnancy in May.