Inside Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi’s ‘perfect’ wedding in 6 photos

Actor Evelyn Sharma has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Australia-based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi in a private ceremony. The actor shared a picture on Monday morning from her wedding ceremony. Evelyn looked gorgeous in her all white wedding dress while her husband looked dapper in a formal suit.

As soon as Evelyn posted the picture, her fans started to pour in congratulatory messages. “Many congratulations to the most beautiful couple,” wrote one of the fans while another mentioned, “You look stunning.” Actor Rahul Sharma congratulated the couple and wrote, “So happy for you, Evelyn.”

Both Evelyn and Tushaan expressed their happiness about getting married in a very stunning and romantic set-up. While Tushaan said they wanted their wedding to be “simple and straightforward”, Evelyn described the ceremony as everything “perfect.”

“In times like this, we did not want to draw a lot of attention to ourselves but rather wanted to keep things simple and straightforward. We’ve been engaged for over a year and a half and it was time to make our love and commitment official to the world,” said Tushaan in a statement.

Adding to Tushaan, Evelyn said, “We started our wedding celebrations with the legal ceremony and it was as perfect as can be! Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us.”

“We hope very soon we will be able to host a big wedding reception and all of our family and friends will celebrate our love with us. For now, we are grateful for their good wishes and blessings as we pray for a better time ahead for our homeland India,” the couple concluded.

Evelyn opened up on her relationship with an engagement post that she wrote in 2019. The photo showed the couple kissing after she accepted the wedding proposal.

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Evelyn had revealed that the two met on a blind date and hit it off instantly. “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am,” she said.

Evelyn Sharma played supporting roles in films like Yaariyan and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. She made her Tollywood debut with the superhit film, Saaho. Last week, Evelyn celebrated 8 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with a post. She dropped a photo and wrote, “Uff mera badan dood raha hai..” 😅 lol throwing it back to #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani days on set of my favourite film! 💖 Can you believe it’s been 8 years?”

The actor also celebrated 10 years of being in the industry earlier this year. “It’s been a crazy ride and I guess cinema will never be the same again. But Im excited for what’s to come! Cause what I love most about making films stays the same: It’s to touch people’s hearts, to make them laugh, and to make them cry. The world of dreams where everything is possible,” she wrote via an Instagram post.