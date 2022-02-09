Evelyn Sharma reveals why she posts breastfeeding photos: ‘It’s my whole life right now’

Actor Evelyn Sharma on Wednesday revealed why she shares breastfeeding pictures on her social media handles. Evelyn, who recently got trolled for posting a click on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her newborn daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, said she does that because “it’s my whole life right now.”

In her latest Instagram photo, Evelyn is seen embracing Ava in her arms while lying on the bed. Evelyn’s caption read, “If you’re wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it’s because it’s my whole life right now. It’s a full time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don’t exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn Sharma has been regularly posting pictures of herself breastfeeding Ava, for which she faced a lot of negativity and backlash. Evelyn told Hindustan Times, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

“Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this,” she added.

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed Ava Rania Bhindi in November 2021. Evelyn has appeared in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ishqedarriyaan and Saaho.