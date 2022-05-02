Evelyn Sharma on new life in Australia’s countryside: ‘Glamorous life, I do miss it sometimes…’

Actor Evelyn Sharma is enjoying her cosy home in Australia’s countryside, Chinchilla, with husband Tushaan Bhindi and daughter Ava Rania Bhindi.

Recently, the former model and actor, spoke to Australian media outlet A Current Affair about settling down in a relatively new country with her small, albeit, perfect family. Tushaan also appeared in the interview and related how the two had first met.

“We met on a blind date via mutual friends, who felt that we had a lot in common,” Tushaan said, while Evelyn nodded. Evelyn also recounted how she has built a new life for herself in the down under, and now has a new passion, apart from the movies — gardening.

Evelyn is an active member of her garden club, which has over 100 members.

Speaking about how life has changed for the better since the birth of her daughter Ava, she said with obvious pleasure and wonderment, “It’s a little person that just completely relies on you, forever.”

But does Evelyn, who admittedly had snagged five projects in her first year in Bollywood, miss being in front of camera?

“Glamorous life, I do miss it sometimes. Red carpet and getting dressed up. Beautiful gowns and sarees…But it’s all come together so well, I don’t even need to think of what could have been, because it (her present life) is so perfect,” Sharma concluded.

Evelyn Sharma has been a part of movies like Yaariyaan, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero among others.