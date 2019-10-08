Evelyn Sharma gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Evelyn Sharma, who was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho, has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend. The actress shared the news on her official Instagram account.

Evelyn has been dating Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi, for over a year now. In the photo, she is sharing a passionate kiss with her fiance in a yacht on the Harbour bridge in Sydney.

View this post on Instagram Yessss!!! 🥰💍🥳😍🤩 A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:24pm PDT

In an interview with Bombay Times, Evelyn had revealed that the two met on a blind date and hit it off instantly. “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am,” she said.

She also went on to add that the proposal was “perfect” and discussed her plans for marriage. She said, “we will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together.”

Evelyn Sharma received recognition in Bollywood after playing supporting roles in films like Yaariyan and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. She made her Tollywood debut with the superhit film, Saaho.