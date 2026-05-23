‘Cannes can start now’: Eva Longoria’s reaction to seeing Aishwarya Rai on red carpet goes viral

One hug between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria was enough to send Cannes into a frenzy. After days of anticipation around Aishwarya’s delayed appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the actor finally arrived on the red carpet — and instantly became one of the event’s biggest talking points. But it was her warm reunion with longtime friend Eva Longoria that truly set social media buzzing.

Videos from the red carpet quickly went viral online as the two global stars reunited at the prestigious film festival. Eva, visibly excited on spotting Aishwarya, hyped her up in front of the cameras before pulling her into a hug.

“That’s my best friend! We have arrived, Cannes can start now” Eva exclaimed as she made her way towards Aishwarya, who greeted her warmly before the two embraced and posed together for photographs.

#AishwaryaAtCannes ✨ Holy Moly 🫠 That’s how you represent India at a global stage in true sense that even American actress Eva Longoria can’t stop gushing over Aishwarya and refering the Bollywood superstar as her ‘bestie’ on top of it the way she said- ‘we have arrived’… pic.twitter.com/49Vctzcynb — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) May 23, 2026

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Another clip shared later on Eva Longoria’s Instagram Stories showed the pair exchanging cheek-kisses and chatting animatedly on the red carpet. The video, originally posted by Galafr, captured the easy camaraderie between the two actors, who have shared a friendship for years through their association as L’Oréal ambassadors.

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Netizens react to Aishwarya-Eva reunion

The reunion immediately sent fans into a meltdown online. Social media was flooded with comments celebrating the duo’s friendship and glamorous Cannes moment. One fan wrote, “Eva Longoria + Aishwarya Rai friendship+ Timeless IT’S WORTH IT.” Another commented, “OMG @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb is looking Breathtaking. And here the Two Sweethearts meet again Aish and Eva.”

For longtime Cannes watchers, the reunion felt nostalgic. Over the years, Eva and Aishwarya have built one of the festival’s most recognisable celebrity friendships, often cheering each other on during appearances, posing together during photo calls and sharing candid moments behind the scenes. Their bond, strengthened through their long association with L’Oréal, has become a recurring highlight at Cannes.

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Aishwarya wore Amit Aggarwal

Aishwarya’s fashion choices this year also drew widespread praise from fans and the fashion community alike. For her first appearance, the actor wore a sculptural abyss-blue gown designed by Amit Aggarwal and styled by Mohit Rai. The dramatic mermaid-style ensemble featured what the designer described as “Crystal Vein embroidery, where thousands of crystalline embellishments converge within sculptural lattice-like structures to create an interplay of luminosity, depth, and fluidity.”

The wait is over and she delivered PURE PERFECTION 😭📸👑 #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/mACdiDe4GN — Aishwarya (@QueenAishwaryaa) May 22, 2026

According to details shared by the designer, the outfit took over “1500 hours of intricate craftsmanship” and drew inspiration from “cosmic light and infinite space,” with every surface designed to transform under movement and illumination.

Aishwarya makes an appearance on red carpet with Aaradhya

For another appearance at the festival, Aishwarya changed into a blush pink gown paired with a sheer cape by Sophie Couture. Both her looks were widely praised online, with fans applauding her dramatic return to the Cannes red carpet.

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Aishwarya later attended Lights on Women’s Worth, L’Oréal Paris’ annual initiative celebrating emerging female filmmakers. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a ruby-red gown with a matching cape for the occasion.