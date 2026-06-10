Eva Grover says her inter-faith marriage with Aamir Khan’s stepbrother was ‘abusive’

Actor Eva Grover, known for shows like like Karishma Ka Karishma, Kora Kagaz, Bidaai, has recently spoken about her former marriage to Hyder Ali Khan, the half brother of actor Aamir Khan, recalling how a whirlwind romance quickly turned into an experience marked by regret, emotional turmoil and abuse. In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, she reflected on the decisions that led to the marriage, the warning signs she overlooked, and the difficult journey that eventually brought her out of it.

Looking back, Eva said the relationship moved at a pace that left little room for truly understanding one another. “The truth is, I had dated him for only 18 days. In 18 days, you don’t really know a person. Looking back, I don’t think all the blame lies with him. Maybe some of the fault was mine too because it was too soon.”

The actor revealed that despite objections from her family, she chose to marry him after a brief courtship. “He proposed, I didn’t listen to my mother or anyone else, and I ran away with him. My career was taking off at that time. We belonged to different religions, but on the 19th day, I left with him and we got married.”

However, Eva said it did not take long for her to realise that the reality of the marriage was very different from what she had expected. According to her, one of the first things she encountered was her husband’s severe temper.

“When I entered the marriage, I realised very quickly that he was not the person I thought he was. The first thing was his anger issues. They were far beyond anything I could have imagined. I had never dealt with that kind of aggression before because there were no men in my household while growing up.”

Eva alleges physical abuse during marriage

She further alleged that the relationship involved physical abuse. “Yes. He was violent. I don’t want to focus on specific days, but yes, he was physically violent.”

Despite her experiences, Eva said she stayed in the marriage for years because she loved him and believed things could improve. She added that she was often made to feel responsible for the problems in the relationship.

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“I was also constantly made to feel that I was the one at fault. I was told that I was the problem, that I wasn’t capable enough, that I couldn’t handle things properly.”

The actor also noted that conversations around mental health were far less common during that period, leaving many people without the language or support systems available today.

“In those days, mental health wasn’t discussed the way it is today.” Despite the difficulties she says she faced in her marriage, Eva spoke warmly about her former father-in-law the late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and described her former mother-in-law, Shahnaz, as “a golden-hearted woman.”

“Tahir Hussain saab was a gem of a person. Whenever he got the opportunity, he would speak to me about it. He would get emotional and even cry.”

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‘A child will save a troubled marriage’

Several years into the marriage, Eva said she convinced herself that starting a family could help repair the relationship.

“After four years, I allowed myself to get pregnant because I genuinely believed things would improve. That’s what many people in our country are taught, that a child will save a troubled marriage. But in severe situations, it usually doesn’t work that way.”

She continued working throughout her pregnancy, holding on to the hope that things would eventually change. Instead, she said, the arrival of her daughter became the turning point that prompted her to leave. “Within a month of her birth, I reached my breaking point. I simply couldn’t take it anymore.”

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During this period, Eva was part of the cast of Waqt Batayega Kaun Apna Kaun Paraya. She said those working closely with her on the show gradually became aware of what she was going through and stepped forward to offer support when she needed it most.

“One day, the entire unit decided they would help me. They came to my house, spoke to my mother, and encouraged me to leave the situation. Thanks to all of them, I finally spoke to my mother. And my mother welcomed me back with open arms.”

Disclaimer: This article deals with sensitive themes of matrimonial discord, emotional distress, and domestic abuse. The personal accounts and experiences shared are intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes, reflecting the interviewee’s perspective, and should not be treated as professional psychological, marital, or legal advice.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence or marital abuse, confidential support is available through national helplines in India, such as the National Commission for Women (NCW) Helpline at 7827170170, or the All India Women’s Helpline at 181.