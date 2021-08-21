Eternals theme music inspired by Hum Aapke Hain Koun? Varun Grover thinks so

Ever since Marvel Studios has released the trailer of the ensemble superhero movie Eternals, it has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. While people are excited to watch this visual spectacle, writer Varun Grover has drawn a keen observation about the background score of the movie. Recently, he tweeted about the theme music of Eternals drawing inspiration from the tune of Bollywood hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!

Varun wrote on Twitter, “The hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s ETERNALS?” The tune that the writer referred to plays in the song “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai” in the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Salman Khan strums it on his guitar before dancing on the song with Madhuri Dixit.

The hook riff from ‘Pehla pehla pyaar hai’ reworked as the theme music for Marvel’s ETERNALS?https://t.co/4O1oooEef4 — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 19, 2021

As Varun shared his observation on social media, many others agreed with him. Replying to the screenwriter’s tweet, one of the users wrote, “YES! I thought the same.” Another commented, “Hats off to your observation Bro 😅😅 I just re-watched the trailer and I can’t ignore it now.” One of Varun’s followers also mentioned ‘it’s a stretch’ but called it a “good observation”. And, some noticed the similarity only after Varun shared it. “Thanks! Now I can’t unhear it and the tune is stuck in my head!”

Written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, the Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Eternals will release in theatres on November 5.