Esha Gupta tests positive for Covid-19, is under home quarantine: ‘Will come back stronger’

Actor Esha Gupta has tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram and shared a post, mentioning that she has followed all the protocols required, and is currently in home quarantine.

Esha wrote, “Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up. Take care of yourself, and others. Don’t forget to Mask up!”

Esha is in the long line of celebrities who tested positive for the virus recently. Just a while ago, Swara Bhasker had revealed that she had been diagnosed with the virus too. Sharing the news via her social media account, Swara wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening, taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come in contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y’all.”

Erica Fernandes, Rhea Kapoor, were among the others, who had tested positive for the virus. Last December, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor had been diagnosed with Covid-19 as well.