‘No one knew what’ll happen next’: Esha Gupta returns to India, recalls chilling hours stranded at Abu Dhabi airport amid missile strikes

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the fallout has rippled across the Middle East, with widespread airspace closures, including in the United Arab Emirates, disrupting travel and leaving thousands stuck. Among those stranded were actresses Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, who, thankfully, have now returned home after days of uncertainty. Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to confirm her safe return and shared a long note:

‘Back home; safe’: Esha Gupta

“Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation we all faced. Truly God’s blessing to be safe!” She described the chaos that unfolded on October 28, the day the US and Israel launched a series of missile strikes: “It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Saturday). By 1 p.m., the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what had happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home.”