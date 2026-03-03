Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘No one knew what’ll happen next’: Esha Gupta returns to India, recalls chilling hours stranded at Abu Dhabi airport amid missile strikes
Esha Gupta praised the Abu Dhabi airport and hotel authorities for maintaining calm amid the chaos as missile attacks in the UAE, and thanked them for ensuring her safe return.
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the fallout has rippled across the Middle East, with widespread airspace closures, including in the United Arab Emirates, disrupting travel and leaving thousands stuck. Among those stranded were actresses Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, who, thankfully, have now returned home after days of uncertainty. Esha Gupta took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to confirm her safe return and shared a long note:
‘Back home; safe’: Esha Gupta
“Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation we all faced. Truly God’s blessing to be safe!” She described the chaos that unfolded on October 28, the day the US and Israel launched a series of missile strikes: “It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Saturday). By 1 p.m., the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what had happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home.”
Esha praised the professionalism and composure of the Abu Dhabi airport authorities: “Here, I would like to mention that what I saw was the strength of a country, the UAE. We were at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately sprang into action and stayed calm throughout, even though we were all in this situation together. I hadn’t checked in myself by then, so I took a turn and left for my hotel in Abu Dhabi.”
She went on to explain how passengers were provided accommodations at available hotels and highlighted the dedication of hotel staff: “Hotel management were in the same clothes as the night before, still working, still active, taking care of everything, answering questions they were unaware of as well, to the best of their ability. The delivery personnel (Careem) were still out there delivering. There was no shortage of any service anywhere. The lobby was full of people, including us, due to the security alert, scared, but no chaos. The hotel security kept reassuring everyone. Not once did we see the people, all scared internally, create stress; we were all in this together.”
She concluded her post by thanking everyone who helped ensure her safe return: “Thank you to everyone who helped and is helping people of the world get back home. Your country is truly special.”
‘Coming home’: Sonal Chauhan
Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan, who had previously sought the Indian government’s assistance to return safely, is now on her way back to India. She shared updates on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, posting stories from Oman Airport and showing her journey to catch her flight. In one clip, she flaunted her passport en route to the plane, while in another, she featured the song “Coming Home” by Skylar Grey.
‘Safe in Dubai’: Honey Singh
Musician Honey Singh, also in the UAE, reassured fans of his safety through Instagram, sharing a video from a recording studio in Dubai with the caption: “We safe in Dubai guys. Working.” Recently, actor Vishnu Manchu, also updated fans on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Dubai authorities for ensuring his family’s safety: “To everyone concerned about our safety, thank you. We are safe in Dubai. The family is safe. Aside from occasional distant sounds, life continues with calm and order. In tense times, what stands out is the quiet efficiency and brilliant preparedness on the ground. Grateful to the UAE authorities for their steady leadership.”
