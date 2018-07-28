Paltan actor Esha Gupta: It is so great to be working with a legend like JP Dutta

Esha Gupta will be seen next in JP Dutta’s Paltan. Esha Gupta will be seen next in JP Dutta’s Paltan.

Esha Gupta, who has acted in films and even explored the small screen with a dance show, says she is keen to venture into the digital space. “The whole world is going digital. It is a new wave. Even our TV shows and films are coming on the digital platform. It is a new way forward. I am getting a few offers and they are really amazing. I would definitely take it up.

“Look at Priyanka Chopra, she went there (US) she did a TV show Quantico and it went digital as well and she became a star. Abroad, the biggest stars are doing Netflix, ABC shows. I think India is still behind, we trying to catch up as much as we can,” Esha told PTI. She is currently judging dance reality show High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar aired on &TV channel.

The actor believes if one is determined and willing to give their hundred per cent towards their work, then they will surely achieve success. “I just wish everyone makes it good in life. I have come from nowhere. When contestants talk about their stories of struggle, I remember I had not told my parents that I was borrowing money from a family friend to pay rent. Today, I have reached this far. I am happy. I am a self-made person.

“I was a lawyer. I started acting and dancing. I did not think I was good looking. I was a sports girl. I was in volleyball national team. I am in an industry that is nowhere close to what I have done in life. I feel God has a plan for everyone,” Esha added.

The 32-year-old actor, who has confidently essayed glamorous roles in films, said she never understood why there was so much fuss about her bold avatar on the big screen.

“Every Yash Raj Film or Dharma Production film has it (referring to bold scenes). They are working and even I am still working. I am not going to take away from the way I look. I am not ashamed of how I look,” she said. Esha is now excited about her next slate of films Paltan, Total Dhamaal and an Iranian movie Devil’s Daughter.

In Paltan, the actor has a small role but her prime reason to do it was the fact that she would get an opportunity to be part of a JP Dutta film. “The film is on Indo-China war and my father was part of it, so that was another reason for me to do this film. It take guts and courage to show feeling of a jawan, but he (Dutta) showed it beautifully in Border. We could feel the pain.

“In Paltan he is showing war, emotions. We need someone like him, who shows the actual reality. How and what happened. It is so great to be working with a legend like him,”she said.

Esha will also be seen in Indra Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy movie Total Dhamaal that has Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit this time and Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey will reprise their roles from the hit franchise.

“It is an amazing and great experience to be working with such a huge star cast. I think I have worked with the best of the industry people. I told MD (Madhuri Dixit), I can die peacefully as I got to dance with dancing queen of the industry. She is so graceful and beautiful.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App