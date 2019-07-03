Esha Gupta: Not every hero is okay having a strong female lead

Actor Esha Gupta is all set to portray a Crime Branch officer in her next, One Day: Justice Delivered. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Esha spoke about her character and why she is not seen much on screen.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

We have seen you in a lot of glamorous roles. How did it feel to get into the uniform?

There is a certain attitude that comes in after wearing the uniform. I am very clear about choosing films. It is either for money or for the soul. So, when I do (a film) for money, I don’t care much about its commercial success or even about what the critics have to say about it. For films like these, the script is the hero.

We don’t have many women cops on screen. The recent one I can remember is Rani Mukerji’s Shivani in Mardaani. So, how did you prep for the character?

I had to prep for the Haryanvi dialect. For character, there was no reference as such. The director was confident that I can play Laxmi Rathi. When he met me, he asked, ‘Oh, tum maar peet karti ho?’, and I said, “Haanji, bilkul aur bohoton ko maara bhi hai‘. So, in terms of personality, I am a strong person in real life too.

Do you think there is a lack of strong roles for women?

I was excited when Mardaani released and now, they have also announced its sequel. Like they taught us in economics about demand and supply, you only supply what is in demand. There are a few filmmakers who want to show their female leads strong but not every hero is okay with this. So, that is also what lacks in the industry.

We are seeing that there are more takers now for films with unique concepts. What is your opinion?

I think just the fact that films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga are coming and they are showing section 377 has passed is good. Whoever watched it, they loved it. It did not do well at the box office because the audience is still learning but the fact that directors are getting the courage to deal with such concepts and that the audience is not going to take timid, silly girl characters is a happy change.

Why do we see you so less on screen?

I think it has a lot to do with luck and how much you can comprise with your integrity. To me, it bothers if a girl is shown weak. From my insides, I cringe. I do films that are commercial but my characters in them have not been weakly sketched. Even if I played a negative role in Rustom, it was a strong role. That is the reason why I am picking films that I think are right.