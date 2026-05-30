‘Stop spreading false news’: Esha Gupta gives update on Premanand Maharaj’s health

Rumours surrounding the health of Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj have been circulating on social media in recent days after he suspended his regular padyatra and reduced public interactions with devotees. Amid growing speculation, actor Esha Gupta has shared an update on his condition, urging followers not to believe unverified reports and assuring them that the spiritual leader is “just fine” and currently resting in seclusion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Esha addressed the rumours and requested devotees to avoid spreading misinformation.

“Radhe Radhe. Quick update! Premanand Ji is just fine and just resting in ekanth. Please stop spreading false and negative news! To all his daily followers, continue your daily sadhna and let’s pray for all! Radhe Radhe.”

Her clarification comes at a time when concern over Premanand Maharaj’s health has intensified online due to his reduced public appearances.

Premanand Maharaj has spoken about his kidney condition

In a video shared by YouTuber Elvish Yadav last year, the spiritual leader revealed that both his kidneys had failed.

“Ab swasth kaise thik hoga, dono kidney fail hai (How will my health improve now? Both my kidneys have failed).”

According to reports, Premanand Maharaj undergoes dialysis and has, over the years, declined requests from devotees who offered to donate a kidney to him.

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When Raj Kundra offered to donate a kidney

One such offer came from businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, during a visit to Premanand Maharaj last year.

In a video shared by the YouTube channel Bhajan Marg, Raj spoke about following the spiritual leader’s teachings and then offered to donate one of his kidneys.

“I have been following you since the past two years. You have been all over social media. When I was coming here, I was constantly thinking, ‘What do I question him?’ And whatever questions appeared in my head, you would answer them through Instagram. Today’s youth and the entire society have been following you. Your teachings are so helpful. Right now, I have no questions to ask. But I do know that you have had a failed kidney for the past two decades. I just want to say that if I can ever be of any help to you, then I want to donate one of my kidneys to you.”

Premanand Maharaj, however, politely turned down the offer.

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“Please, no. You stay healthy and happy… that’s all I want. By God’s grace, I am doing just fine.”

Raj Kundra faced trolling after the offer

While some praised Raj’s gesture, others accused him of making the offer for publicity, prompting criticism on social media.

Responding to the backlash, Raj shared a note on social media. “Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another’s life, it’s mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I’m not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me. My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more — you might just save a life too,” he wrote.

Later, while speaking to Filmgyan, Raj once again addressed the controversy.

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“Premanand Ji, for the last 20 years, has been living with two failed kidneys and is on dialysis for five hours a day. Yet he is smiling and happy. Instead of asking him a question, I said, ‘Sir, I would like to pledge a kidney.’ I am sure hundreds like me would want to do the same. It’s my kidney and I can donate it to anyone I want. But this little thing led to so much trolling online.”

Who is Premanand Maharaj?

Born as Anirudh Kumar Pandey in Kanpur, Premanand Maharaj renounced worldly life at the age of 13 and joined the Radhavallabhi Sampradaya in Vrindavan, dedicating his life to the worship of Radha and Krishna.

Over the years, he has become one of the most widely followed spiritual figures in the country. His devotees include several well-known personalities, including Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have visited his Vrindavan ashram multiple times and sought his blessings.