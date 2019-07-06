Esha Gupta calls out man for staring at her inappropriately

Actor Esha Gupta has called out Delhi hotelier Rohit Vig for staring at her inappropriately and said that she felt like she was being raped. Esha, whose One Day: Justice Delivered hit screens on July 5, shared her uncomfortable experience on Twitter.

Esha tweeted, “If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot.”

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

“ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse!,” she continued.

In her Instagram stories as well, Esha Gupta has been talking about her ordeal. She posted a few pictures showing the man and wrote, “Some people are so rude, it’s like they were never taught how to act with strangers.. some of y’all need lessons on manners.”

In another story, she wrote, “About my previous post, this guy was literally raping me with his eyes..thanks to my security for being more patient than me in this situation..does anyone know him? #deardonna.”