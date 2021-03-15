Esha Deol wishes Abhay Deol on his birthday: ‘You are sunshine in my pocket’. See pics

Esha Deol has wished her cousin brother Abhay Deol, who celebrates his 45th birthday today. The actor posted a picture on Instagram to wish Abhay. Sharing the photo, Esha called Abhay her “sunshine.” She wrote, “Happy birthday brother! Love you! @abhaydeol “u are that sunshine in my pocket I carry for life”.”

Apart from Esha, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and musician A. Shawn were among the people who sent Abhay birthday wishes.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Abhay said he is not a birthday person. “I am not at all a birthday person. I stopped celebrating it after I turned 25. I don’t do anything. What usually happens is my friends will come over, and therefore something will happen organically on it’s own. Those are the best birthdays,” the actor said.

On the work front, Deol, known for films like Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, was last seen in web series 1962: The War In The Hills.

The Mahesh Manjrekar-directed series, set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War, is currently streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar. The series narrates the story of 125 Indian Army personnel who fought with 3,000 Chinese soldiers.