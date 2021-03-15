scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
Esha Deol wishes Abhay Deol on his birthday: ‘You are sunshine in my pocket’. See pics

Abhay Deol celebrates 45th birthday today. The actor received warm wishes from his friends and family members including cousin Esha Deol.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 15, 2021 4:33:30 pm
esha deol with abhay deolAbhay Deol celebrates his birthday today. (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha Deol has wished her cousin brother Abhay Deol, who celebrates his 45th birthday today. The actor posted a picture on Instagram to wish Abhay. Sharing the photo, Esha called Abhay her “sunshine.” She wrote, “Happy birthday brother! Love you! @abhaydeol “u are that sunshine in my pocket I carry for life”.”

Apart from Esha, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and musician A. Shawn were among the people who sent Abhay birthday wishes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Abhay said he is not a birthday person. “I am not at all a birthday person. I stopped celebrating it after I turned 25. I don’t do anything. What usually happens is my friends will come over, and therefore something will happen organically on it’s own. Those are the best birthdays,” the actor said.

On the work front, Deol, known for films like Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, was last seen in web series 1962: The War In The Hills.

ALSO READ |The inexplicable popularity of Abhay Deol
The Mahesh Manjrekar-directed series, set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War, is currently streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar. The series narrates the story of 125 Indian Army personnel who fought with 3,000 Chinese soldiers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
