Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Esha Deol is on a vacation in California, check out her perfect family photos

After shooting for short film Cake Walk, Bollywood actor Esha Deol is spending some quality time with husband Bharat Takhtania and daughter Radhya.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 4:34:31 pm
Esha Deol daughter radhya in california Esha Deol is on a vacation in California.

After shooting for short film Cake Walk, Esha Deol is spending some quality time with husband Bharat Takhtania and daughter Radhya. The actor is on a vacation in California and has been sharing photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a family photo, Esha wrote, “With our little “bome”(doll in Tamil).”

Hema Malini and Abhay Deol are also in California. It seems the veteran actor is enjoying her role of a grandmother. In one of the posts, Esha shared that Hema Malini is babysitting Radhya while she enjoyed her breakfast date with husband. She wrote, “Brunching with my man 💕 @bharattakhtani3 … while Nani @dreamgirlhemamalini baby sits our darling #radhyatakhtani 🤗 gratitude!”

In another photo, we see Esha and Hema sharing household responsibilities. Esha captioned the photo as, “Food cooked by @dreamgirlhemamalini 😉dishes done by me 😜 when u stay in an Appartment on holiday… u cook ur self and do the dishes too”

Check out the latest photos of Esha Deol:

Esha Deol and family in california Esha Deol is spending the vacation in California. Esha Deol with Hema Malini Esha Deol and Hema Malini at home in California. (Photo credit: Esha Deol/Instagram) Esha deol holiday photos Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani brunching in Califronia. esha deol daughter A perfect family photo of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani. esha deol with husband and daughter radhya Esha Deol is all smiles in this family photo. (Photo credit: Esha Deol/Instagram) esha deol with abhay deol Esha Deol and Abhay Deol on a lunch date. (Photo credit: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani were blessed with a baby girl on October 23, 2017. The actor introduced the little one to the world after six months with an Instagram post.

On becoming a mother, Esha had earlier said, “Radhya is my biggest production and she has completed me and Bharat as a parent. She is very bubbly, always smiling, very cheerful. Sometimes she does those mischievous things which I used to do as a child.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement