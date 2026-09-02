Esha Deol to join Malamaal Weekly 2, calls it ‘fun, laughter, pure entertainment’

Esha Deol is the latest addition to the growing ensemble cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. The film, which is a sequel to Priyadarshan‘s 2006 comedy, reportedly also stars Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Rajpal Yadav. Esha recently spoke about joining the project and said that the film came along “at just the right time.”

She told Bollywood Hungama, “This is exactly what I needed – something fun, light-hearted and full of laughter. After completing two very different films – the horror-comedy Ghungat and the SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu – I was really looking forward to doing a complete comic caper, and Malamaal Weekly 2 came along at just the right time.”