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Esha Deol to join Malamaal Weekly 2, calls it ‘fun, laughter, pure entertainment’
Esha Deol has joined the ensemble cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. The actor says she was looking forward to returning to comedy after doing two very different projects.
Esha Deol is the latest addition to the growing ensemble cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. The film, which is a sequel to Priyadarshan‘s 2006 comedy, reportedly also stars Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Rajpal Yadav. Esha recently spoke about joining the project and said that the film came along “at just the right time.”
She told Bollywood Hungama, “This is exactly what I needed – something fun, light-hearted and full of laughter. After completing two very different films – the horror-comedy Ghungat and the SYG: Sambarala Yeti Gattu – I was really looking forward to doing a complete comic caper, and Malamaal Weekly 2 came along at just the right time.”
In the past, Esha has appeared in a few comedies, with the most popular one being the 2005 film No Entry. “The script is absolutely hilarious, and I genuinely think everyone is going to love it. I’m just so happy to be part of a film that’s all about fun, laughter and pure entertainment,” she said.
The sequel has been gradually building an interesting ensemble. The publication first reported in February that the sequel was in the works and in April, they revealed that Amit Joshi, known for directing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), had been signed to helm the comic caper.
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Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra are also a part of the film, while Shilpa Shirodkar has also signed on, marking her return to Bollywood after 26 years. Fardeen Khan, Elvish Yadav, Rajpal Yadav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Soniya Bansal are also reportedly a part of this multistarrer.
Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to go on floors in November 2026. While the sequel will feature a completely new storyline, it will retain the thematic flavour of the original, with a group of ordinary small-town residents finding themselves caught in an increasingly chaotic situation driven by poverty, greed and the promise of sudden wealth.
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