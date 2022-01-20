Esha Deol reveals her journey from ‘biker chick to bahu’, Dharmendra calls her ‘my most happy baby’

Esha Deol on Thursday, humorously revealed her reaction when she realised that she’s married now. The actor, however, shared that in a funny way, even getting interesting reactions from her fans.

Esha posted a monochrome picture on her Instagram account where she has a shocked expression on her face. In the caption, she wrote, “OMG! I’m a “Bahu” now. P.s that expression – when u go from biker chick to bahu! #throwbackthursday #throwback to me being #justmarried #indianbahu.”

Her father Dharmendra was quick to comment saying, “Love to see you always always my most happy baby,” to which Esha replied, “love you.”

Esha, who made her acting comeback with the film Ek Duaa last year, is the eldest daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012, and the couple has two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol recently completed 20 years in Bollywood. Sharing a long note on social media, she thanked producer Boney Kapoor and late actor, Sridevi, for launching her in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. In the caption, she wrote, “As I clock 20 awesome years today in this film industry I want to thank all my co stars , my directors, my producers & my staff for such amazing times together making movies. Most importantly I want to thank you my well wishers , my fans …. Because of you I am. Here’s looking forward to lots more magic in the cinemas , good roles & good films. To many more. Love you mamma & papa. Love & gratitude, Esha Deol.”