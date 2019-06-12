Esha Deol: Radhya and Miraya are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes

Esha Deol was blessed with her second daughter Miraya on June 10. The actor shared the news with an Instagram post on Tuesday and thanked everyone for their love and blessings. In a recent interview, Esha talked about the common connection between the name of her two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

“When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together,” Esha told Mumbai Mirror.

Esha Deol also said her elder daughter Radhya has been excited for the new baby in the house and she will make for a “wonderful elder sister.”

The actor also shared the kind of preparations done to welcome her second daughter home. She said, “We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from dollhouses to clothes. We are also getting a playroom ready.”

Daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol married her longtime boyfriend Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She welcomed her first daughter Radhya in 2017.

On the work front, she was last seen in a short film Cakewalk.