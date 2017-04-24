Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Esha Deol pregnant, Hema Malini ecstatic to become grandma again

Hema Malini is about to become a grandmother for the second time as it was confirmed that daughter Esha Deol was pregnant.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2017 1:15:24 pm
Esha Deol, Esha Deol pregnant, Esha Deol news, Esha Deol marraige, Esha Deol kids, Esha Deol sister, hema malini, hema malini Esha Deol, Hema Malini Esha Deol, Esha Deol news, Esha Deol latest news, entertainment news, indian express news Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani a few years ago and this is their first baby.
Top News

Hema Malini is about to become a grandmother for the second time as it was confirmed that daughter Esh Deol was pregnant. Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani a few years ago and this is their first baby. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on Hema Malini, confirmed this news and said, “Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha’s pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji’s house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha.”

He further said his book and baby will come at the same time. “My book and the baby are coming at the same time. I have planned to release this book on October 16, on Hemaji’s birthday, so October is going to be such a happy time for the family, and happiness everywhere. Ahana’s son Darien is also there and Esha is such a loving aunt! She loves kids so much.”

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra set to play Kalpana Chawla in a biopic?

Just a few days back, Kunal Khemu confirmed Sona Ali Khan pregnancy and had said, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.” Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan’s friendship is not a secret, and now both of them will be becoming yummy mummies together too, and we just can’t keep calm.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now