Esha Deol pregnant, Hema Malini ecstatic to become grandma again

Hema Malini is about to become a grandmother for the second time as it was confirmed that daughter Esh Deol was pregnant. Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani a few years ago and this is their first baby. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing the second book on Hema Malini, confirmed this news and said, “Ya, actually I am writing a book so I visit their house often, and all I can say is Hemaji and the whole family is thrilled with Esha’s pregnancy, she is expecting the baby anytime in October, and she is at Hemaji’s house and Hemaji and Dharamji are obviously very happy! Bharat is also very excited and is taking most of the days off from work to spend time with Esha.”

He further said his book and baby will come at the same time. “My book and the baby are coming at the same time. I have planned to release this book on October 16, on Hemaji’s birthday, so October is going to be such a happy time for the family, and happiness everywhere. Ahana’s son Darien is also there and Esha is such a loving aunt! She loves kids so much.”

Just a few days back, Kunal Khemu confirmed Sona Ali Khan pregnancy and had said, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year – our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.” Esha Deol and Soha Ali Khan’s friendship is not a secret, and now both of them will be becoming yummy mummies together too, and we just can’t keep calm.

