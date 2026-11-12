Esha Deol says being perceived as ‘snobbish’ worked in her favour: ‘Good if I look like one’

Esha Deol started her career in the movies in the early 2000s and back then, when nepotism wasn’t seen as a dirty word, she was welcomed in the Hindi film industry as the daughter of two legends, celebrated actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra. However, the baggage of being a star kid brought along a certain kind of perception of being a snob and while Esha says that those who knew her knew that this was far from the truth, she realised that this image worked in her favour.

Amit Sadh, who is sharing screen space with Esha Deol in their upcoming film, Pratap, believes that her straightforwardness and feisty nature are among her most admirable qualities. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the two actors opened up about Esha’s personality, her honesty and how people have often mistaken her reserved nature for being a snob.

Praising Esha Deol’s personality, Amit Sadh said, “There’s a thing called feistiness which can be angry, negative. She has a very feisty adorable honesty about her. When we met, as an actor I was experiencing her attentiveness, her humility and her just being so present. Like when she was on set she was Poonam (her character).”

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When asked whether people had ever mistaken her feistiness for an attitude problem, Esha Deol revealed that she had often come across such perceptions about herself, particularly in the early years of her career. “I read a lot about it initially. There were all the magazines and all where a lot of them would say, ‘Oh, she’s very snobbish.’ This was a word which I came across very often. People who knew me, knew me. And, if I look like one, in a way it’s good. So, not too many people come and approach you and talk to you. It worked in my favour,” she said.

Amit, also highlighted that she doesn’t always feels the need to give politically correct answers. He said, “I admire strength in people. So I admire that about you (pointing out at Esha). She’s honest even in interviews. It’s not like she’s trying to be politically correct. She answers with so much grace.”

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Responding to his praise, Esha simply said, “This is who I am.”

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Amit further added, “I think that’s so beautiful. It is so beautiful. And if you are getting intimidated by this, then there’s a flaw in you.”

The two actors’ offered a glimpse into the mutual respect they share, with Amit appreciating Esha’s honesty and strength, while Esha remained unapologetic about being herself.

About Pratap

Amit plays Pratap Ranade, an encounter specialist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself behind bars. Esha essays his wife, Poonam Ranade, whose journey revolves around resilience and self-discovery. The film also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Sachin Saraf and produced by Pradeep Rangwani under the banner of UV Films, Pratap is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.