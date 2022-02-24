Esha Deol on returning with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: ‘The minute an actress is married, she’s always coming back’

Esha Deol is back with a bang as she appears as Shaila Addagatla side by side Ajay Devgn’s Rudraveer Singh in Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, the actress who was last seen in MTV’s Roadies X2 as a gang leader in 2015, talks about what made her decide that this was the right time to return to work and what has been her experience like in this phase of her career.

Excerpts:

You are not only making a comeback with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, but it marks your digital debut too. How has it been?

Making a comeback with Rudra feels wonderful. This is something that I’ve loved doing from a very young age — to be in front of the camera. To be back after a gap — well, personal life takes over with marriage and motherhood. It is comfortable for me to step out and work now. Getting something like this, being a part of this show as a part of my career profile is a big honour. It is definitely the biggest web-series that people will watch all over the world, which is coming from and made in India. It has been absolutely wonderful working on the show with great talents like Rajesh Mapuskar, Atul Kulkarni, Raashii Khanna, Ashwini Kalsekar, who has been a friend of mine for years, and of course Ajay (Devgn).

The workshops and the readings helped me get into my character’s skin. This is something I had never done before, it was my first. I was more nervous about the reading than I was about facing the camera and shooting after all these years. I am a very spontaneous actor. Once the camera is on, I am completely a different person and into my character.

How was it getting back on screen with Ajay Devgn?

I was working with Ajay after such a long gap, but it was very comfortable. Luckily my first shot was with him and he knew from a distance that I was a little nervous. He knows how to get me right on track. This is also what he did when we did Yuva. It was the first time I was working with him and he make me comfortable and the whole thing so easy.

What is it like making a comeback after all these years? Are there any compromises that actors make when they are looking for work after a long gap, in terms of fees or length of the role, etc?

I’ve been making a comeback from so long. It is a tagline that is attached to most of us women who are married. The minute you’re married you’re always coming back. When you’re married with kids then you are ‘commmming backkkk’ (chuckles). That’s okay, we are happy to always be back.

I am choosing projects that suit me and my personality; something that makes me feel happy being on set. As far as fees are concerned, it is only growing. Everything is growing.

How different is this phase of your career and what will be your criteria to take up acting projects now?

It is about the story, the role that I play and how it contributes to the story. This is such a great time to get back to work. Things have improved, instead of settling for compromises. There is more to do for me as an actor. Earlier, given the way our cinema was, there were only so many kind of roles that I could do.

Now there is so much depth and so much importance given to characters, both men and women contribute equally to the story. The reason why I wanted to come back was because of the kind of work that I am being offered. Rudra beautifully just fell into my lap. It is a very dignified and wonderful role that I feel was tailor-made for me.