Inside Hema Malini, Esha Deol’s all-girls trip

Esha Deol on Wednesday treated fans to a set of photos, which featured her with mother Hema Malini. The actor informed her fans that she is on a trip with her mother. Tagging the legendary actor, Esha Deol wrote, “Just an all girls trip! My mamma on a holiday with us.”

The photo shows Esha in a white dress, while Hema Malini wore a jeans with a white top. The two looked perfect in the photos and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. This is their first trip together after Dharmendra was hospitalised earlier this year.

As soon as she dropped the picture, fans dropped comments in praise of the mother-daughter duo. “Queen of hearts,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “she is still a dream girl.”

Esha is daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra was hospitalised for a “big muscle pull at the back”. He was shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After he recovered, the actor shared a video, in which he spoke about how he has ‘learnt his lesson’ about not pushing himself too hard.

On the work front, Esha, after a long break from the film industry, featured in 2019 release Cakewalk. She made her OTT debut with crime-thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which saw her sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn. Earlier this year, she celebrated 20 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. “20 years of believing in the innocence of love. 20 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. A film extremely close to my heart , a film that made every young girl & boy believe in the magic of love,” she wrote with a picture.

Esha married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple is blessed with two daghters.