Esha Deol misses romance after divorce: ‘Love like Dharmendra-Hema Malini doesn’t exist today’

Esha Deol has spoken candidly about life after her separation from businessman Bharat Takhtani, admitting that while she misses having love and romance in her life, she hasn’t lost faith in finding it again. The actor, who announced her separation from Bharat in 2024 after more than a decade of marriage, said she continues to believe in love despite the challenges she has faced.

Esha recently appeared on the Curly Tales podcast, where she spoke about the emotional challenges of going through a separation while living in the public eye. She and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation in 2024 after more than 11 years of marriage and continue to co-parent their two daughters.

Speaking about the experience, Esha said she never wanted her separation to become headline news. However, she understood that, as public figures, she and Bharat had to deal with the situation with dignity and sensitivity.

“That is something very personal. It’s between two individuals. And I think being in a profession that we are in, it’s open to public for order. So, I’m not the kind of person, nor is Bharat or his family to be so open about a lot of things. But at that moment, we were put there. And also it involves kids. You know, these are very sensitive places in life one has to trade to through very carefully. My family has always been very supportive of me through everything.”

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Esha Deol shares why her comments section is off

The actor also revealed that the comments section on her social media posts has been turned off. She shared that the decision was taken by her team during a particularly sensitive phase for her family, when the overwhelming response online became difficult to deal with.

“Currently my comments have been kept off. I have not, my team did it. They do because I’m not that good on social media but we just decided to because it got a bit too overwhelming at a time like which is so sensitive to our family.”

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Esha added that while public figures choose to be accessible through social media, that openness should be met with respect.

“I think if we’re giving you accessibility through a platform, respect it. If you like something, like it.”

‘I am currently missing love and romance’

During the conversation, Esha admitted that romance is something she currently misses in her life and described herself as someone who has always believed in love.

“I think love and romance are the most important things in a person’s life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories.”

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When asked whether heartbreaks and the end of her marriage had changed her idea of love, Esha said they had not.

“No, these things don’t change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn’t dilute my ultimate idea of love.”

She also spoke about the relationship shared by her parents, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, saying the kind of unconditional love they had is rare today.

“That level of love doesn’t exist. I mean, I’ve seen it I think at the closest proximity. And there was dignity to it. There was respect in it. And there was unconditional love.”

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Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s separation

Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, married businessman Bharat Takhtani in Mumbai in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya, born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019.

After more than 11 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat announced their separation in 2024 through a joint statement.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy being respected.”

Since announcing their separation, the former couple have maintained a cordial relationship while co-parenting their daughters. Esha and Bharat have been seen together on family occasions, and he also stood by her during a difficult period following the death of her father, Dharmendra, in 2025.