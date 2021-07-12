scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Esha Deol launches production house, to act and produce film Ek Duaa

Esha Deol is all set to turn producer for her upcoming film Ek Duaa, directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 12, 2021 11:20:50 am
Esha Deol launched Bharat Esha Films. (Photo: Esha Deol/Instagram)

Esha Deol has launched her production banner Bharat Esha Films. The actor is all set to turn producer with her next project titled Ek Duaa. The film, which will also star Esha in the lead role, will be directed by Ramkamal Mukherjee. The film will be co-produced by Venky’s and Assorted Motion Pictures. It will debut on Voot Select.

Announcing her production venture, Esha Deol said that when she was approached to act in Ek Duaa, she felt a deeper connect with the script.

 

“When I was approached with ‘Ek Duaa’ as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat & me to start another innings as partners,” Esha expressed.

Esha will make her digital debut with Disney+Hotstar series Rudra The Edge of Darkness. Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn welcomed Esha on board. “Happy to share the news that @Esha_Deol will be joining the journey of Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness. Welcome aboard Esha,” he tweeted.

The series will soon go into production and will be shot across Mumbai. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Idris Elba-starrer hit British series, Luther.

