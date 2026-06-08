‘I miss him every single day’: Esha Deol remembers late father Dharmendra

Even though Dharmendra lived a long and fulfilling life, ensuring that both his family and his fans got enough of him, he is still missed by those who loved and admired him. Widely known as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” the actor passed away at 89 in November 2025, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

While even his fans are yet to come to terms with their beloved Dharmendra’s demise, one can imagine how difficult it must have been for his family, particularly his daughter Esha Deol, who shared a close bond with the acting legend.

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‘Not a day goes by without missing him’

In a recent interview, Esha Deol admitted that not a day goes by without her missing her late father. She also opened up about her feelings while watching her mother, veteran actor Hema Malini, accept the Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra’s behalf recently.

Mentioning that he was present and available to her at every phase of her life, Esha shared that throughout the 44 years she had with Dharmendra, she looked up to him as an inspiration. “Just to be able to hold his hand, hear his voice — I miss everything about him every single day, and I always will,” she shared during a conversation with the Times of India.

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Revealing that she used to call him “Teddy Bear,” the actor said that her bed is now filled with teddy bears, as they remind her of her father. Pointing out that the sorrow caused by the loss of a beloved person never truly leaves one, she noted that people simply learn how to live with it over time.

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Esha Deol on Hema Malini accepting Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan

Although Dharmendra’s sons from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are both active in the entertainment industry, it was the Bollywood icon’s second wife, Hema Malini, whom the family entrusted with accepting the Padma Vibhushan on Dharmendra’s behalf.

Even as Hema herself was emotional while receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu last month, Esha echoed those sentiments. “Seeing my mother accept the award on his behalf was deeply emotional. There was pride, gratitude and, of course, a wish that he could have been there himself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Pointing out that he should have received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, much earlier, she shared that the entire family has often felt he deserved more honours while he was alive. However, she added that Dharmendra never considered awards as a measure of his success, since he prioritised people’s love over everything else.

Dharmendra was 19 and yet to make his movie debut when he married Prakash Kaur in 1954. About 26 years later, he tied the knot with Hema Malini while still being married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children (including Sunny and Bobby Deol). Following their 1980 wedding, which created significant controversy, Dharmendra and Hema welcomed two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

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‘Proud to be Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter’

Although many star kids have lamented that being the child of celebrities put significant pressure on them as they grew up, Esha Deol is not part of that chorus and considers it a blessing to have been born as the daughter of her parents. Describing both Dharmendra and Hema as one-of-a-kind and irreplaceable, she noted that the world would never have two people like them.

“I’m proud to be called Hema Malini aur Dharmendra ki beti — that’s the best identity I could have had, and I am grateful for it,” she added. Esha further mentioned that, as a mother of two daughters, she wishes to instil the same values she gained from her parents in her children as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains reflective storytelling and personal expressions of grief following the loss of a loved one. It is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes and does not substitute for professional emotional support or counseling.