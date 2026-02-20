‘She deserved it’: When Esha Deol defended slapping Amrita Rao, and why Hema Malini supported her

Esha Deol admitted to slapping Amrita Rao on the set of Pyare Mohan. She claimed Amrita abused her, and later, it was Amrita who apologised to her.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 04:25 PM IST
esha deol slapping amrita raoEsha Deol admitted that she slapped Amrita Rao on the set of Pyare Mohan.
When Esha Deol started working in the movies in the early 2000s, she was the most anticipated new kid on the block as she came from the legacy of late actor Dharmendra and veteran actor Hema Malini. While some of her initial films failed to make a mark, Esha established herself in the movies with YRF’s Dhoom. At this time, reports of Esha behaving like an entitled person had a strong hold in the industry and it reached a zenith when Esha slapped her co-actor Amrita Rao on the set of the 2006 film Pyare Mohan.

Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao on set

The 2006 film also starred Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi, and was directed by Indra Kumar. Soon after the incident, Esha spoke to The Times of India and admitted that she slapped Esha because she allegedly abused her. Esha claimed that Amrita abused her in front of the director and the cameraperson and she found it to be “totally out of line.”

Esha then said that to “protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her.” She added that she has “no regrets” because “she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point of time.” Esha said that after this incident, Amrita “apologised” to her and she “forgave” her. Esha was asked about her temper and she said that she came from a “very cultured background” and it was not her nature to do “something of this proportion unless I am instigated to do so.”

Hema Malini supported daughter Esha’s beahviour

Later, Hema supported Esha’s actions and said in a clip, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta hai (Look, if someone doesn’t understand something simply, we have to use different ways to make them understand).” Esha added, “Toh ye bade haath, kis cheez ka kaam aayega (What will be the use of these big hands).”

Esha and Amrita never worked together again.

