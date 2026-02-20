‘She deserved it’: When Esha Deol defended slapping Amrita Rao, and why Hema Malini supported her

When Esha Deol started working in the movies in the early 2000s, she was the most anticipated new kid on the block as she came from the legacy of late actor Dharmendra and veteran actor Hema Malini. While some of her initial films failed to make a mark, Esha established herself in the movies with YRF’s Dhoom. At this time, reports of Esha behaving like an entitled person had a strong hold in the industry and it reached a zenith when Esha slapped her co-actor Amrita Rao on the set of the 2006 film Pyare Mohan.

Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao on set

The 2006 film also starred Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi, and was directed by Indra Kumar. Soon after the incident, Esha spoke to The Times of India and admitted that she slapped Esha because she allegedly abused her. Esha claimed that Amrita abused her in front of the director and the cameraperson and she found it to be “totally out of line.”