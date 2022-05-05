Esha Deol dances with OG Govinda on ‘Aap ke aa jaane se’, Neelam drops a comment

To be able to match steps with the original dance king Govinda is a dream for many. Esha Deol on Thursday shared a video of her shaking legs with him on the tunes of his popular song “Aap ke aa jaane se”. Dressed in matching white and blue denim outfits, the actors continued to groove in sync. “With the OG himself @govinda_herono1. What a pleasure to dance with you ♥️ ,” she captioned the post, adding hashtags like ‘fan girl’, ‘hero no 1’ and ‘gratitude’.

While fans were impressed by Esha and Govinda coming together, the latter’s co-star in the song Neelam Kothari also dropped love on the post. The actor wrote, “Love it 😅❤️.”

Fans too dropped in messages for the actors as one wrote, “Both are my fav. This is just fab,” Another one added, “Love you deols family lots of love❤❤❤👌👌👌👌👍👍👍👍.” A social media user also wrote, “India ke dono hi best dancer ek sath ,lovely dance 😍💛🌠🌠💫💫❤❤ .” As many dropped ‘wow’ comments on the posts, they also suggested Esha and Govinda to do a film together.

On the work front, Esha Deol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Rudra, while Govinda released his single “Hello” with actor Nisha Sharma.