Esha Deol clocks 20 years in Bollywood, thanks Boney Kapoor and Sridevi for launching her

Actor Esha Deol on Tuesday celebrated 20 years in the industry. Sharing a long note on her social media page, she thanked producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi for launching her. She also tagged her parents Hema Malini and Dharmendra on the post.

“This day 20 year’s ago I made my entry into this beautiful magical place called ” Hindi cinema”, ” Bollywood ” ‘the Indian film industry”. My heart is filled with gratitude & love for everyone associated with this journey of mine so far. All thanks to someone very special in my life who spotted me back then . He is none other the main man who believed in me, mr Boney kapoor who fondly call Boney uncle & his beloved Sridevi ji. Much gratitude to the both of you for launching me,” wrote Esha Deol.

She further shared how she started shooting at the age of 18 for her debut film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which even got her best debut Filmfare and Screen awards. She wrote, “Can never forget the huge hoardings of mine Boney ji had put up all over town which read ” introducing Esha Deol ” with a stunning pic of mine clicked by Atul kasbekar ( still one of my favourite pics to date) also have such wonderful memories of filming with my director mr. Vinay Shukla & all my co stars of the film Aftab , Sanjay , Anupam ji & the lovely Jaya Bachchan ji my Jaya aunty . You all eased me into performing , giving me tips & giving me guidance. What a wonderful time we all had during the shoot of the film To the journey that continues….. A big shout out to everyone associated with all the films that I have done so far , all my costars, directors & producers . Its been absolutely lovely.”

#20yearsinbollywood love & gratitude to all my well wishers ,fans & to my film industry 🙏🏼♥️🧿🤗 @BoneyKapoor ji for launching me . @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mamma papa I love you. pic.twitter.com/sxs6oR0m7s — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 11, 2022

She ended the note by thanking her fans who have stood by her all these years, “Because of you I am”. Esha added that as she is getting back this year with her OTT debut Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn, she is looking forward to more fantastic work, films and roles, in “my most favourite place that I call home ….. my film industry. My mamma & papa I love u! Love & gratitude, Esha Deol your Dilbara your DHOOM girl.”

The actor captioned the post, “#20yearsinbollywood love & gratitude to all my well wishers ,fans & to my film industry. @BoneyKapoor ji for launching me . @aapkadharam @dreamgirlhema mamma papa I love you.”

As many fans replied to her tweet congratulating her, Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a message on her post. Last seen in 2019 film Cakewalk, Esha Deol will next be seen Disney+ Hotstar web show Rudra opposite Ajay Devgn.