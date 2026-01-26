Esha Deol shares Border 2 review, shout-out for brother Sunny Deol: ‘You are the best’. Watch

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Sunday met with step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film ‘Border 2’ in Mumbai.

Before entering the venue, Sunny, Esha, and Ahana happily posed for the paps. Sunny stood between the two sisters, his hands resting gently on their shoulders. This marks their first public appearance together since their dad, veteran actor Dharmendra, passed away last year.

The Centre on Sunday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, with Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, named as the honoree for the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour.

Sharing a set of photos from the event, Esha Deol took to Instagram to post, “Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award and Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तो के साथ ज़रूर देखिए We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute.”