Esha Deol calls Bobby ‘finest actor today’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form’

Bobby Deol has found an admirer in sister Esha Deol after the release of his film Bandar. The actor attended a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday and later took to social media to celebrate Bobby’s latest performance, calling him “the finest actor today” and encouraging audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Sharing a photo featuring Bobby and his wife Tanya Deol, Esha penned a note praising her brother’s work in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

“You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya.”

She concluded her message with a simple recommendation for moviegoers: “Go watch Bandar!”

Bobby later re-posted the post on his Instagram Stories.

Bobby Deol on finding a challenging role in Bandar

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and backed by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, Bandar is inspired by real-life events and features Bobby Deol in the lead role. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty and Jitendra Joshi.

The crime thriller centres on an ageing television star whose life spirals after he is accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend. Bandar marks the first collaboration between Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap. The film had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 before releasing in theatres on June 5.

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Earlier, in a conversation with SCREEN, Bobby spoke about how Bandar pushed him out of his comfort zone and allowed him to explore a completely different kind of character.

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“That was a very different kind of character than what I’ve played in films and shows. Usually, you end up playing very larger-than-life characters. You become so conditioned playing those that it becomes more difficult to change the whole process of how you perform. But Anurag really helped me with that. He brought out the best in me.”

The actor has also described the film as a rare opportunity that allowed him to showcase his abilities as a performer.

“We all dream of playing characters that bring out the best in us, but such opportunities are not easy to come by. The biggest struggle in this industry is to be recognised for one’s true capabilities. I feel really lucky to have got this opportunity,” Bobby told PTI.

What’s next for Bobby Deol?

After Bandar, Bobby will be seen in Alpha, the upcoming instalment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action entertainer also stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor. The film joins a franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

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Sharing his thoughts on the project, Bobby told Hindustan Times, “It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India, like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like Alpha a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres.”

Alpha is slated for a theatrical release on July 3.