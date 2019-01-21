Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani set to welcome second child

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are set to become parents again. The actor shared the happy news with a click of her daughter Radhya Takhtani. The caption on the photo read, “I’m being promoted to BIG SISTER.”
Deol had recently shared a click of herself with husband Takhtani, and the baby bump was visible. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on October 23, 2017.
Esha Deol, daughter of Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, had announced her first pregnancy too on social media. She even went for a babymoon to Greece with Bharat Takhtani.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, a businessman, got engaged in February 2012 after dating for many years. The pair tied the knot in June 2012.
On the work front, Deol was last seen in short film Cakewalk.