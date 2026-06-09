Esha Deol rejects ‘single mom’ tag after divorce with Bharat Takhtani: ‘We’re a team’

Although Bollywood actor Esha Deol and her husband, entrepreneur Bharat Takhtani, parted ways after 12 years of marriage in 2024, the two continue to share a warm bond and remain proud parents to their two daughters — Radhya and Miraya. Even now, they catch up regularly, sharing fun-filled moments, underscoring their affection for each other.

During a recent interview, Esha opened up about her enduring bond with Bharat and how they remain hands-on parents, having each other’s and their children’s backs. The actor pointed out that she still doesn’t feel like a “single mom” even after the divorce, as the former couple continues to function as a “team.” Esha also noted that their children remain their top priority.

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Why Esha Deol doesn’t call herself a ‘single mom’

“I would say that while I am single, I don’t see myself as a single mom. By the grace of God, Bharat and I are very much a team when it comes to co-parenting our daughters,” she told Times of India. Emphasising that she and Bharat still consider each other “family,” Esha stated that their main goal is to ensure that their daughters receive an abundance of love, affection, and support from both of them.

The daughter of veteran Bollywood actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat in 2012. They became parents to Radhya in 2017 and welcomed Miraya in 2019. They announced their separation in 2024.

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During a conversation with the YouTube channel Mamaraazzi last year, Esha Deol had explained further why she doesn’t like to label herself as a “single mother,” primarily because she believes it doesn’t suit her. “I don’t like to think of myself as a single mother because I don’t behave like one, nor do I let the other person behave that way with me.”

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Redefining the equation for their daughters

She continued, “It’s just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn’t work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon yourself, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon themselves to work out in another dynamic, but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that’s exactly what Bharat and I do.”

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In May, Esha Deol spent a Sunday afternoon with Bharat Takhtani and some other close friends, enjoying a casual lunch. The former couple appeared cordial and comfortable in each other’s company, as exemplified by the photo from the gathering that she shared on social media.

Esha-Bharat’s divorce

In February 2024, Esha and Bharat announced their divorce. In a statement to Delhi Times, they said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected.”