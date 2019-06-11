Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

Actor Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani were on Monday blessed with their second child. They have named their daughter, Miraya Takhtani.

Advertising

Daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha shared the news on Instagram. She thanked everyone for their love and blessings and welcomed her little one into the family. The photo posted on her account had the text, “Welcome to our tribe…Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine.”

The couple was blessed with their first child Radhya on October 23, 2017. Just like her first pregnancy, Esha Deol announced her second pregnancy on social media.

She shared a photo of little Radhya and wrote, “I’m being promoted to BIG SISTER,” along with it.

Advertising

A few days back, we also saw beautiful pictures from her baby shower which was attended by Ahana Deol Vohra, Astha Jagwani Takhtani and Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in June 2012, after dating for many years.