Esha Deol attends Diwali party with ex-husband; Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty add glam

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It is that time of the year when our Bollywood stars are busy attending or hosting Diwali parties. Be it Manish Malhotra’s grand gala bash or celebrations hosted by actors and producers, celebrities have been stepping out in their festive best. Last night too, several Diwali parties were hosted in Mumbai, which saw celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Rasha Thadani, Rakul Preet Singh, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance.
Rakul Preet Singh arrived with husband Jackky Bhagnani, while Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura Khan made a stylish appearance together at the Diwali bash.
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Saif Ali Khan brought his signature nawabi charm as he arrived with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was also part of the bash.
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Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal added a touch of romance to the evening, while Shilpa Shetty arrived with Raj Kundra. Rasha Thadani also caught attention with her festive look.
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Esha Deol, meanwhile, turned heads as she attended the party with her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha looked festive in a pastel-pink saree, while Bharat opted for a beige bandhgala.
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Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024 after 12 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, they have maintained a cordial relationship, prioritising the well-being of their daughters, Radhya and Miraya.