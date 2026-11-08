Esha Deol attends Diwali party with ex-husband; Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty add glam

It is that time of the year when our Bollywood stars are busy attending or hosting Diwali parties. Be it Manish Malhotra’s grand gala bash or celebrations hosted by actors and producers, celebrities have been stepping out in their festive best. Last night too, several Diwali parties were hosted in Mumbai, which saw celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Rasha Thadani, Rakul Preet Singh, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance.

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with husband Jackky Bhagnani, while Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura Khan made a stylish appearance together at the Diwali bash.