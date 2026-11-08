Esha Deol attends Diwali party with ex-husband; Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty add glam

Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Rasha Thadani bring glamour to Diwali celebrations.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Nov 8, 2026 11:50 AM IST
diwali partyThe who’s who of Bollywood attended a Diwali party in Mumbai.
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It is that time of the year when our Bollywood stars are busy attending or hosting Diwali parties. Be it Manish Malhotra’s grand gala bash or celebrations hosted by actors and producers, celebrities have been stepping out in their festive best. Last night too, several Diwali parties were hosted in Mumbai, which saw celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, Rasha Thadani, Rakul Preet Singh, Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in attendance.

Rakul Preet Singh arrived with husband Jackky Bhagnani, while Arbaaz Khan and wife Shura Khan made a stylish appearance together at the Diwali bash.

Also read | Sunny Deol urges every Indian to watch Ramayana: ‘No less than any Hollywood movie’

 

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Saif Ali Khan brought his signature nawabi charm as he arrived with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was also part of the bash.

 

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Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal added a touch of romance to the evening, while Shilpa Shetty arrived with Raj Kundra. Rasha Thadani also caught attention with her festive look.

 

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Esha Deol, meanwhile, turned heads as she attended the party with her ex-husband Bharat Takhtani. Esha looked festive in a pastel-pink saree, while Bharat opted for a beige bandhgala.

Esha and Bharat announced their separation in February 2024 after 12 years of marriage. Despite their divorce, they have maintained a cordial relationship, prioritising the well-being of their daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

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