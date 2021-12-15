Esha Deol mourns childhood friend’s death, Dharmendra pens note for her

Bollywood actor Esha Deol took to Instagram and bid an emotional farewell to her childhood friend Natasha Jitender Irani, who passed away recently. Deol shared a set of throwback photos with Natasha on Tuesday. One of the photos featured a young Esha and a young Natasha lifting a trophy with their classmates, while other photos featured them with other friends.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Deol wrote, “May your soul rest in peace @tashajitender Om Shanti. To my best friend my soul sister my Tasha . You have gone but will always be in our hearts. This family remains ours for eternity. She ended the post quoting Sholay’s popular song, “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge.” As soon as Esha dropped the post, Dharmendra also paid his tribute to Natasha. “So sad to know about our loving Natasha …My darling baby, we will always miss. May your soul rest in peace,” he wrote in the comment section.

“Omg this is so sad….rest in peace Natasha,” Tusshar Kapoor wrote. Chinu also paid homage to Natasha. “These past few days have been heartbreaking. But also eye-opening,” she wrote, adding, “Tashu my soul will always recognise your soul. Our love will always be bigger. Our love will connect us and protect you through this lifetime into the next. Go in peace. Nyru will be surrounded by the web of love you created in your life’s time. So many moments of love and friendship that you circumambulated the whole world with. So many sparks of laughter and dancing eyes you tattooed on everyone’s hearts. So much celebration and contentment that was your every moment. I promise to you I will live in love. For you. For the time we lost. But that was only a blip in the radar. In our love for each other my friend. We watched each other grow into who we are today. We stood by and stood up to and and fought for and loved each other when it most mattered.”

“Go in peace my darling. Go into the light. Leave this body if it’s time is up. Your time will never be up. You go with such love and so much energy propelling you forward. Please come back to us. Lucky those who get to be surrounded and engulfed with your love my angel. I love you,” she concluded.