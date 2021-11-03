Esha Deol rings in 40th birthday with mom Hema Malini, cousin Abhay Deol, see photos

Esha Deol rang in her 40th birthday on Tuesday with a party that saw some of her close friends and family members in attendance. Hema Malini, Abhay Deol, Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and many others attended the party hosted by Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Esha shared photos from the bash on Instagram with a caption that read, “Had a lovely birthday celebration with my loved ones. 🥳 I want to thank each and everyone of you for the lovely birthday wishes & blessings. I have personally read & seen all the wishes you all have sent me & I am truly touched with so much love coming my way. Love & gratitude ♥️🙏🏼🧿🤗”

Esha Deol looked lovely in white as she posed with her close friends during the birthday party. She cut a two-tier cake that read ’40, Fierce, Fit and F***ing fabulous’.

While Esha has stayed away from movies for a while, she appeared in a short film named Cakewalk in 2019. She will soon return to acting with Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

In the early 2000s, Esha Deol appeared in films like Dhoom, No Entry, Kucch To Hai, LOC Kargil among others. She tied the knot with businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They are parents to two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.