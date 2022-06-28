scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Esha Deol on 20 years of Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa: ‘Gained one of my best friends from film industry, Tusshar Kapoor’

Esha Deol recalled the making of her film Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa on its 20 years. She also thanked director Sanjay Chel and mentioned that her co-star Tusshar Kapoor went on to become one of her closest friends in the film industry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 2:35:39 pm
esha deol tusshar kapoor kyaa dil ne kahaaKyaa Dil Ne Kahaa released in 2002.

Esha Deol on Tuesday recalled the “fantastic time” she had while filming for Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa. Marking 20 years of the movie, Esha took to her Instagram handle and posted a clip of its stills with the original song “Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne” playing in the background. Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa was directed by Sanjay Chel and also starred Tusshar Kapoor.

In the special post, Esha Deol called Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, “an absolute firecracker” that gave her one of her best friends from the film industry – Tusshar Kapoor. Esha revealed that the young crew and fun locations made the film special. She also thanked Himesh Reshammiya for rendering its blockbuster music.

Also see |Inside Hema Malini and Esha Deol’s all-girls trip

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Esha wrote in the caption, “20 years of kya Dil ne kaha …. 20 years of friendship @tusshark89 this film was an absolute firecracker. Shooting in fun locations with a young crew we had such a fantastic time filled with energy. Thank you for the blockbuster music @realhimesh till today people groove to the beats . #sanjaychel a wonderful director to work with & amazing producers #padmalayatelefilms . And yes through this film not only did my love with my fans grow but I also gained one of my best friends from this film industry Tusshar. Thank you to all my fans for the love towards kya dil ne kaha even today.”

Also read |Tusshar Kapoor on being a single dad, what he learnt from father Jeetendra: ‘I broke so many norms’

Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa also featured Rajesh Khanna, Smita Jaykar, Raj Babbar, Neena Kulkarni among others. The film’s hit song “Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne” was recently recreated as the title track of Shilpa Shetty starrer Nikamma.

