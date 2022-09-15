scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Erica Fernandes says Brahmastra is ‘a great try but not a successful one’: ‘I wish there were more efforts put into training….’

Television actor Erica Fernandes has shared her two cents on Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Even as Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark domestically, the film continues to receive a spate of mixed to negative reviews. Recently, television actor Erica Fernandes hosted an Ask Me Anything Session, where she was asked if she had watched Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Erica praised the VFX, but said that she wished that there had been training for such filmmaking, as Ayan had only done romantic films before.

Responding to the fan, Erica wrote on her Instagram stories, “Yes, I did. It was a great try but not a successful one. It was a film high on VFX which was beautifully done. But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was directed by a director whose forte has only been romance.”

She added, “Nevertheless, this is a baby step toward making things bigger and better in Bollywood too. Everyone learns from their mistakes and I hope some good comes out of this too.” Erica Fernandes ended by saying, “This is my opinion as clearly everyone is entitled to one.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo, has crossed the Rs 225 crore mark worldwide. The film is the first installment of Ayan Mukerji’s intended ‘Astraverse’ and chronicles the story of a DJ named Shiva, who discovers he has special powers.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 11:19:55 am
